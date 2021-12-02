Lima Company Initial Strength Test

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Initial Strength Test (IST) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 12, 2021. In order to officially begin training, each recruit must successfully pass the IST which is a combination of pull-ups, crunches, and a 1.5 mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

