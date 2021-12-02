U.S. Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft deploys to Ramstein Air Base, Germany

A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) sits on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2021. The aircraft and Airmen are deployed from the 12th Airborne Command Control Squadron (ACCS), 461st Air Control Wing (ACW), and the 128th ACCS, 116th ACW, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. During their time in the European theater, the aircraft and Airmen will participate in training exercises and events that demonstrate the steadfast U.S. commitment to NATO allies, enhance interoperability with multinational partners, and deter any actions that destabilize regional security (U.S. Air Force photo by Kelly Sanders).

