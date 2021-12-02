Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft deploys to Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 1 of 2]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.12.2021

    A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) sits on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2021. The aircraft and Airmen are deployed from the 12th Airborne Command Control Squadron (ACCS), 461st Air Control Wing (ACW), and the 128th ACCS, 116th ACW, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. During their time in the European theater, the aircraft and Airmen will participate in training exercises and events that demonstrate the steadfast U.S. commitment to NATO allies, enhance interoperability with multinational partners, and deter any actions that destabilize regional security (U.S. Air Force photo by Kelly Sanders).

    This work, U.S. Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft deploys to Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

