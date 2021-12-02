U.S. Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft deploys to Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) sits on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) sits on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2021. The aircraft and Airmen are deployed from the 461st Air Control Wing (ACW) and the 116th ACW, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. During their time in the European theater, the aircraft and Airmen will participate in training exercises and events that demonstrate the steadfast U.S. commitment to NATO allies, enhance interoperability with multinational partners, and deter any actions that destabilize regional security (U.S. Air Force photo by Kelly Sanders). see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force has deployed the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft to Ramstein Air Base, Germany to conduct training with Europe-based units.



The E-8C is an airborne battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform. Its primary mission is to provide theater ground and air commanders with situational awareness to support military operations. The E-8C is a modified Boeing 707-300 series commercial airframe extensively remanufactured and modified with radar, communications, operations and control subsystems required to perform its operational mission.



The aircraft and Airmen are deployed from the 461st Air Control Wing (ACW) and the 116th ACW, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. During their time in the European theater, the aircraft and Airmen will participate in training exercises and events that demonstrate the steadfast U.S. commitment to NATO allies, enhance interoperability with multinational partners, and deter any actions that destabilize regional security.



