    Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line engagement [Image 8 of 8]

    Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line engagement

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Capt. Katie Mueller 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Key spouses from the 36th Medical Group watch as aircraft take off during exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 12, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

