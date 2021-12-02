U.S. Air Force Airmen and brothers, Staff Sgt. Charles Cabrera, 624th Regional Support Group optometry technician, and Master Sgt. Vincent Cabrera, 624 Regional Support Group NCOIC of CSS, watch as aircraft take off during exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 12, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:35 Photo ID: 6518419 VIRIN: 150129-F-HJ106-1036 Resolution: 2768x1560 Size: 2.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line engagement [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Katie Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.