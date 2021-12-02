Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line engagement [Image 6 of 8]

    Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line engagement

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Capt. Katie Mueller 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and brothers, Staff Sgt. Charles Cabrera, 624th Regional Support Group optometry technician, and Master Sgt. Vincent Cabrera, 624 Regional Support Group NCOIC of CSS, watch as aircraft take off during exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 12, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:35
    Location: US
