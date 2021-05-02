Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CMS Conducts Engine Test [Image 2 of 3]

    18th CMS Conducts Engine Test

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Nathan Chappell, an aerospace propulsion specialist with the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, monitors an F-15 engine test being performed at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. These tests simulate aircraft limits and check for safety and serviceability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CMS Conducts Engine Test [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

