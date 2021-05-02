The 18th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight, tests an F-15 engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. These tests simulate aircraft limits and check for safety and serviceability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|02.05.2021
|02.11.2021 23:53
|6518338
|210205-F-IV266-1010
|6680x4453
|9.98 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
This work, 18th CMS Conducts Engine Test [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
