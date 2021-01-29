Kadena Airmen motivated to receive COVID vaccine

Kathryn Cleffi, a registered dietician from the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron sits patiently waiting for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 29, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. As part of the DoD strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering the COVID-19 vaccine, those providing direct medical care and emergency services will be prioritized to receive the vaccine at units based in Japan, including Kadena AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

