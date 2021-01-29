Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Airmen motivated to receive COVID vaccine [Image 5 of 5]

    Kadena Airmen motivated to receive COVID vaccine

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Red Cross volunteers and paramedics administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Team Kadena’s first-line defenders, Jan. 29, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase-driven and designed to safely protect members within the DoD as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 19:09
    Photo ID: 6518039
    VIRIN: 210129-F-GO302-1010
    Resolution: 6456x4304
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena Airmen motivated to receive COVID vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

