Army Medicine Advanced Individual Training marks a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19

MEDCoE AIT Soldiers walk in formation at Kelly Field, San Antonio before boarding a contract airplane that will take them to their first duty assignment.



U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on February 11, 2021 as they conducted a controlled outbound movement from Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)- Kelly Field for over 250 Soldiers departing Advanced Individual Training (AIT) in various medical military occupational specialties at JBSA on February 11, 2021.



With this move, the medical education and training institution commemorated the 10,000th AIT Soldier moved in this controlled manner as part of their COVID-19 mitigation measures. All outbound Soldiers who depart the relative safety bubble of the training environment are confirmed COVID-negative. The first controlled movement was nine months ago on April 7, 2020.

