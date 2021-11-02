Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medicine Advanced Individual Training marks a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 [Image 10 of 11]

    Army Medicine Advanced Individual Training marks a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    MEDCoE AIT Soldiers board a contract airplane at Kelly Field, San Antonio that will take them to their first duty assignment.

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on February 11, 2021 as they conducted a controlled outbound movement from Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)- Kelly Field for over 250 Soldiers departing Advanced Individual Training (AIT) in various medical military occupational specialties at JBSA on February 11, 2021.

    With this move, the medical education and training institution commemorated the 10,000th AIT Soldier moved in this controlled manner as part of their COVID-19 mitigation measures. All outbound Soldiers who depart the relative safety bubble of the training environment are confirmed COVID-negative. The first controlled movement was nine months ago on April 7, 2020.

    This work, Army Medicine Advanced Individual Training marks a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine Advanced Individual Training marks a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE
    COVID-19

