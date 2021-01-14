Weapons Instructor Course students listen as they participate in their Control Reporting Center Weapons Instructor Course lecture at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 14, 2021. In order to qualify to attend the course, members must be between the ranks of E4 to E6 with no more than 12 years of Total Active Federal Military Service Time and extensive experience as a Weapons Director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 18:05 Photo ID: 6517964 VIRIN: 210114-F-BN304-003 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 872.14 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New weapons instructor course trains experts to ready troops [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.