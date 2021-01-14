Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New weapons instructor course trains experts to ready troops

    New weapons instructor course trains experts to ready troops

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Weapons Instructor Course students listen as they participate in their Control Reporting Center Weapons Instructor Course lecture at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 14, 2021. In order to qualify to attend the course, members must be between the ranks of E4 to E6 with no more than 12 years of Total Active Federal Military Service Time and extensive experience as a Weapons Director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 18:05
    Photo ID: 6517964
    VIRIN: 210114-F-BN304-003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 872.14 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, New weapons instructor course trains experts to ready troops [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Airmen
    Nellis AFB
    CRC
    Training
    WIC
    Weapons Instructor Course

