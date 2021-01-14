Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New weapons instructor course trains experts to ready troops

    New weapons instructor course trains experts to ready troops

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kayla Sisson, 8th Weapons School Control Reporting Center (CRC) Weapons Instructor Course (WIC) instructor, conducts a classroom training scenario for students at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 14, 2021. The CRC WIC is the next evolution of the oldest enlisted Advanced Instructor Course and now the second enlisted WIC in the Weapons School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New weapons instructor course trains experts to ready troops [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

