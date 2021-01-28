Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing conducts annual award ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    688th Cyberspace Wing conducts annual award ceremony

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    The 688th Cyberspace Wing command team bow their heads in prayer during the annual award ceremony benediction Jan. 28, 2021, at the Gateway Club, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.The ceremony was streamed live on Zoom to approximately 400 attendees in an effort to implement force protection measures amid COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6517958
    VIRIN: 210128-O-DH023-341
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 787.74 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing conducts annual award ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #688dominate #cyberwarriors #688CW #missionassurance #annualawards #cyberdominance #airforce

