688th Cyberspace Wing conducts annual award ceremony

The 688th Cyberspace Wing command team bow their heads in prayer during the annual award ceremony benediction Jan. 28, 2021, at the Gateway Club, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.The ceremony was streamed live on Zoom to approximately 400 attendees in an effort to implement force protection measures amid COVID-19.

