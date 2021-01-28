688th Cyberspace Wing conducts annual award ceremony

The 688th Cyberspace Wing hosted the 2020 annual award ceremony to announce Wing-level winners Jan. 28, 2021, at the Gateway Club, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.



The ceremony was streamed live on Zoom to approximately 400 attendees in order to implement force protection measures amid COVID-19.

Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 16th Air Force, was the guest speaker for the ceremony.

“These Airmen have dedicated themselves to the Wing's mission, showcasing their skills and capabilities, but it's the effort of every single Airmen that has allowed our Wing to thrive, achieving mission assurance and cyberspace dominance,” said 688th Cyberspace Wing Commander, Col.Steven Anderson.

“Thank you to all the supervisors and family members who took the time to recognize and support our talented Airmen! You are all outstanding performers and do amazing work for our Wing, Air Force and nation every single day.”

Congratulations to our winners and best of luck at the next level of the competition!

Annual Wing-level Award Winners are as follows:

Airman of the year: Senior Airman William Blakesley of the 690th Cyber Operations Group,

Junior Technician of the year: Senior Airman Johnathon Gray of the 68th Network Warfare Squadron

Non-commissioned Officer of the year: Tech Sgt. Bryant Strobel of the 690th Cyber Operations Group

Senior Technician of the year: Tech Sgt. William Coe of the 561st Network Operations Squadron

Senior Non-comissioned Officer of the year: Master Sgt. Jason Douglas of the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron,

First Sergeant of the year: Master Sgt. Travis Bulay of the 691st Cyber Operations Squadron

Company Grade Officer of the year: Capt. Amy Hunt of the 561st Network Operations Squadron

Field Grade Officer of the year: Lt. Col. Derek Huber of the 52nd Combat Communications Squadrons

Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Bianca Deaton of the 691st Cyber Operations Squadron

Civilian Category I of the year: Mr. Brandon Godinez of the 690th Network Support Squadron

Civilian Category I Technician of the year: Ms. Gina Young-Dodge of the 561st Network Operations Squadron

Civilian Category II of the year: Mr. Robert Liebl of the 561st Network Operations Squadron

Civilian Category II (non-supervisory) of the year- Ms. Jonell Green of the Network Warfare Squadron,

Civilian Category II Technician of the year: Mr. William Rice of the 38th Engineering Squadron

Civilian Category III of the year: Mr. Scott Ardis of the 691st Cyber Operations Squadron

Civilian Category III Technician of the year- Mr. Everett Justice of the 83rd Network Operations Squadron

Small Team Category of the year: Automated Remediation Asset Discovery (ARAD) of the 690th Network Support Squadron

Large Team Category of the year: Vulnerability Management Team of the 690th Cyber Operations Squadron

