    2021 Greets the New Plank and Row Portions of the PRT [Image 2 of 3]

    2021 Greets the New Plank and Row Portions of the PRT

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class tyler priestley 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210104-N-QQ548-1006 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Feb. 208, 2021) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Caleb Womack performs a plank in preparation of the upcoming Physical Readiness Test (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler C. Priestley/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6517954
    VIRIN: 210104-N-QQ548-1006
    Resolution: 5898x3510
    Size: 856.41 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Greets the New Plank and Row Portions of the PRT [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 tyler priestley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    Rowing
    Navy
    PRT
    Plank
    Row

