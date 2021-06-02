Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Sustains the Force in Washington [Image 5 of 5]

    Michigan National Guard Sustains the Force in Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard’s Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Marquette, and the 177th Military Police Brigade, based in Taylor, join other Soldiers in food distribution at the U.S. Capitol Feb. 7, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Sustains the Force in Washington [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

