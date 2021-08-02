Michigan National Guard Sustains the Force in Washington

U.S. Army Capt. Trevor Kay, company commander, Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, reviews paperwork during food distribution at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

