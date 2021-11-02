Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-77 FA Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    2-77 FA Change of Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment held a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., on Feb. 11, 2021. Lt. Col. Aaron M. Thomas relinquished command to Lt. Col. Adam T. Ropelewski. 2nd Bn. 77th Field Artillery Reg. is the artillery battalion for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

