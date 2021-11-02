2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment held a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., on Feb. 11, 2021. Lt. Col. Aaron M. Thomas relinquished command to Lt. Col. Adam T. Ropelewski. 2nd Bn. 77th Field Artillery Reg. is the artillery battalion for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6517713
|VIRIN:
|210211-A-JZ147-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-77 FA Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT