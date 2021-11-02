2-77 FA Change of Command

2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment held a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., on Feb. 11, 2021. Lt. Col. Aaron M. Thomas relinquished command to Lt. Col. Adam T. Ropelewski. 2nd Bn. 77th Field Artillery Reg. is the artillery battalion for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

