Two U.S. Army soldiers, Mississippi Army National Guard, prepare to transport a U.S. Air Force Airman acting as a patient during an exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 27, 2020. The 81st Medical Group and the Mississippi Army National Guard worked together for an exercise, PATRIOT South, which involved transporting patients, in response to a simulated hurricane, from the Keesler Medical Center to the flightline where they would be airlifted to the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. “Exercises like this gives Keesler the opportunity to shape planning, assess and validate capabilities and address areas for improvement, making dragon medics more resilient during crisis situations,” said Matthew Jalufka, 81st MDG medical emergency manager. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2020 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6517696 VIRIN: 200227-F-LS100-1009 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.05 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st MDG, Mississippi National Guard exercise hurricane response [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.