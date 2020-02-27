Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st MDG, Mississippi National Guard exercise hurricane response [Image 1 of 4]

    81st MDG, Mississippi National Guard exercise hurricane response

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Catalino Escalona, 81st Aerospace Medicine Squadron flight and operational medical technician, watches a UH-72 Lakota helicopter take off during an exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 27, 2020. The 81st Medical Group and the Mississippi Army National Guard worked together for an exercise, PATRIOT South, which involved transporting patients, in response to a simulated hurricane, from the Keesler Medical Center to the flightline where they would be airlifted to the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. “Exercises like this gives Keesler the opportunity to shape planning, assess and validate capabilities and address areas for improvement, making dragon medics more resilient during crisis situations,” said Matthew Jalufka, 81st MDG medical emergency manager. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

    This work, 81st MDG, Mississippi National Guard exercise hurricane response [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The result of a resilient relationship

    TAGS

    medical
    helicopter
    exercise

