U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Catalino Escalona, 81st Aerospace Medicine Squadron flight and operational medical technician, watches a UH-72 Lakota helicopter take off during an exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 27, 2020. The 81st Medical Group and the Mississippi Army National Guard worked together for an exercise, PATRIOT South, which involved transporting patients, in response to a simulated hurricane, from the Keesler Medical Center to the flightline where they would be airlifted to the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. “Exercises like this gives Keesler the opportunity to shape planning, assess and validate capabilities and address areas for improvement, making dragon medics more resilient during crisis situations,” said Matthew Jalufka, 81st MDG medical emergency manager. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2020 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6517694 VIRIN: 200227-F-LS100-1047 Resolution: 4007x2670 Size: 3.73 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st MDG, Mississippi National Guard exercise hurricane response [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.