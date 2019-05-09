Manufactured column element parts of cylindrical arrays used for testing the viability of additive manufacturing to make cylindrical arrays at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., Sep. 5, 2019. From left to right: metal 3D print, stereo lithography (SLA) print, selective laser sintering (SLS) Nylon print with electroplating, and SLA print with electroplating.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 13:10
|Photo ID:
|6517474
|VIRIN:
|190905-N-UI176-1021
|Resolution:
|5544x3689
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size
LEAVE A COMMENT