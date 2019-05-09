Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size [Image 3 of 3]

    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2019

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Manufactured column element parts of cylindrical arrays used for testing the viability of additive manufacturing to make cylindrical arrays at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., Sep. 5, 2019. From left to right: metal 3D print, stereo lithography (SLA) print, selective laser sintering (SLS) Nylon print with electroplating, and SLA print with electroplating.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2019
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:10
    This work, New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS

    radar
    3D
    NRL
    array
    stereo lithography

