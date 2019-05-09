Two arrays await testing in the compact range at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., Sep. 5, 2019. The two white parts are Styrofoam supports—between the Styrofoam is an array built using traditional machining methods (all metal cylindrical array). On top is a 3D printed sector array. A similar setup with be tested before the end of 2020 to compare the performance of traditionally manufactured parts against 3D printed parts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2019 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:10 Photo ID: 6517473 VIRIN: 190905-N-UI176-1047 Resolution: 5781x3846 Size: 4.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.