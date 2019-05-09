Two arrays await testing in the compact range at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., Sep. 5, 2019. The two white parts are Styrofoam supports—between the Styrofoam is an array built using traditional machining methods (all metal cylindrical array). On top is a 3D printed sector array. A similar setup with be tested before the end of 2020 to compare the performance of traditionally manufactured parts against 3D printed parts.
New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size
