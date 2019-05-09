Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size [Image 2 of 3]

    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2019

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Two arrays await testing in the compact range at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., Sep. 5, 2019. The two white parts are Styrofoam supports—between the Styrofoam is an array built using traditional machining methods (all metal cylindrical array). On top is a 3D printed sector array. A similar setup with be tested before the end of 2020 to compare the performance of traditionally manufactured parts against 3D printed parts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2019
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:10
    Photo ID: 6517473
    VIRIN: 190905-N-UI176-1047
    Resolution: 5781x3846
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size
    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size
    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New NRL 3D-printed antenna designs reduce cost, weight and size

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radar
    3D
    NRL
    array
    stereo lithography

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT