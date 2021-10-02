210210-N-EA818-0018 (SAN DIEGO)- Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), about the Navy’s intolerance to extremist and/or supremacist ideologies. These discussions are part of the Secretary of Defense directed Department-wide stand down to address and understand the scope of extremism within the military. Alexandria is part of Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)

