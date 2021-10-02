Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210210-N-EA818-0014 [Image 2 of 4]

    210210-N-EA818-0014

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    210210-N-EA818-0014 (SAN DIEGO)- Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Lt. Jg. Miguel Castro, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), during a dialogue about the Navy’s intolerance to extremist and/or supremacist ideologies. These discussions are part of the Secretary of Defense directed Department-wide stand down to address and understand the scope of extremism within the military. Alexandria is part of Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)

