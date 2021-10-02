Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Re-Enlistment Ceremony of SSG Saquacili [Image 35 of 36]

    Re-Enlistment Ceremony of SSG Saquacili

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted the Re-enlistment ceremony of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Saquacili, IADC Transportation NCOIC at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by IADC leadership and presided by U.S. Army Maj. General James E. Taylor, IADC Director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 10:36
    Photo ID: 6517233
    VIRIN: 210210-F-VO743-1036
    Resolution: 5973x3360
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Re-Enlistment Ceremony of SSG Saquacili [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    interoperability
    U.S. Army
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

