Re-Enlistment Ceremony of SSG Saquacili

Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted the Re-enlistment ceremony of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Saquacili, IADC Transportation NCOIC at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by IADC leadership and presided by U.S. Army Maj. General James E. Taylor, IADC Director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

