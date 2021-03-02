Operation Capitol Response

210203-Z-KT702-1134: Kentucky Guardsmen with the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, patrol near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021.The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

