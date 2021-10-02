Operation Capitol Response

210210-Z-KT702-1011: Pfc. Jared Taylor, left of the 617th Military Police Company, Sgt. Ethan Hopkins, center of the 1123rd Sapper Company, and Spc. Mikayla Campbell, right of the 223rd Military Police company, patrol their sector near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US