210210-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 10, 2021) Navy Reserve supports ODS

Reserve Component Lt. Cmdr. Brian R. Pultro, assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, teaches leadership skills to Officer Development School (ODS) class 21020 students, Feb. 10. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

