    210210-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 10, 2021) Navy Reserve supports ODS [Image 1 of 2]

    210210-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 10, 2021) Navy Reserve supports ODS

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Reserve Component Lt. Cmdr. Kelly A. Pisano, assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, teaches the Reserve Orientation to Officer Development School (ODS) class 21020 Reserve students, Feb. 10. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 08:45
    Photo ID: 6517103
    VIRIN: 210210-N-TE695-0001
    Resolution: 2725x2180
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210210-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 10, 2021) Navy Reserve supports ODS [Image 2 of 2], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    Officer Training Command
    Officer Development School
    ODS
    OTCN
    Kelly Pisano

