Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Naples Triad Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Naples Triad Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Command Master Chief Andrew Hochgraver, left, NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, center, and NSA Naples Executive Officer Cmdr. Stephen Polk pose for a photo after receiving their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at the community center onboard NSA Naples Support Site. Feb. 10, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Christina Clarke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 05:58
    Photo ID: 6516958
    VIRIN: 210210-N-ST386-1019
    Resolution: 3129x2235
    Size: 740.85 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Triad Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Naples Triad Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
    NSA Naples Triad Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
    NSA Naples Triad Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    NSA Naples
    U.S. Navy
    Triad
    COVID Vaccine
    2nd Dose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT