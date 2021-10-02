NSA Naples Triad Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Executive Officer Cmdr. Stephen Polk receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at the community center onboard NSA Naples Support Site. Feb. 10, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Christina Clarke)

