Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vilseck Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Vilseck Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day

    GERMANY

    12.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    The Vilseck Army Dental Clinic held its Retiree Appreciation Day recently, providing dental cleanings, exams, oral cancer screenings and oral hygiene instructions to 25 military retirees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 02:39
    Photo ID: 6516811
    VIRIN: 201201-A-YV790-043
    Resolution: 923x912
    Size: 124.28 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vilseck Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baumholder Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day
    Vilseck Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army dental professionals hone patient safety, infection control skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Dental Corps
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT