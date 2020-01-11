Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Baumholder Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Baumholder Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day

    GERMANY

    11.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    The Baumholder Army Dental Clinic held its Retiree Appreciation Day recently providing oral health check-ups, oral hygiene cleanings, x-rays, and oral hygiene instructions to more than 20 military retirees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 02:39
    Photo ID: 6516805
    VIRIN: 201101-A-YV790-641
    Resolution: 529x706
    Size: 121.11 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baumholder Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day
    Vilseck Army Dental Clinic Retiree Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army dental professionals hone patient safety, infection control skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Dental Corps
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe
    Baumholder Dental Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT