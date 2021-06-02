Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack brings the heat for Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 11 of 11]

    Wolf Pack brings the heat for Annual Load Crew Competition

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin High 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Yesenia Perez, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, loads a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2021. Weapons load crews from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 80th AMU and 8th Maintenance Squadron were evaluated on how quickly and effectively they could load munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin High)

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Maintenance
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    Annual Load Crew Competition

