Wolf Pack brings the heat for Annual Load Crew Competition

Staff Sgt. Yesenia Perez, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, secures an AIM 9 L/M Sidewinder onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2021. Weapons load crews from the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 80th AMU and 8th Maintenance Squadron were evaluated on how quickly and effectively they could load munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin High)

