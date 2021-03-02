Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 21 Training Exercise [Image 11 of 12]

    Cope North 21 Training Exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, from the 44th Fighter Squadron, taxis an F-15C Eagle to take off for Cope North 21 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. Cope North 21 is a trilateral training exercise between U.S., Japanese, and Australian air forces to develop combat capabilities and enhance air superiority, electronic warfare, air interdiction, tactical airlift, and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 21:09
    Photo ID: 6516600
    VIRIN: 210203-F-JK399-1356
    Resolution: 6151x4101
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 21 Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

