U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Gericke, a fighter pilot from the 44th Fighter Squadron, taxis an F-15C Eagle to take off for Cope North 21 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. Cope North 2021 is a trilateral training exercise between U.S., Japanese, and Australian air forces to develop combat capabilities and enhance air superiority, electronic warfare, air interdiction, tactical airlift, and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 21:09 Photo ID: 6516599 VIRIN: 210203-F-JK399-1322 Resolution: 5431x3503 Size: 1.23 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 21 Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.