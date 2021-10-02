Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard accepts delivery of its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC), the Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), from Bollinger Shipyards in Key West, FL, Feb. 10, 2021. The Frederick Hatch is scheduled to be the third FRC stationed in Guam and will arrive in Santa Rita during the summer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Ensign Alexandra Hughes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 19:21
    Photo ID: 6516539
    VIRIN: 210210-G-GO214-1001
    Resolution: 745x532
    Size: 143.13 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter
    Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter
    Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard accepts Guam&rsquo;s third fast response cutter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT