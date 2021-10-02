Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter

The Coast Guard accepts delivery of its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC), the Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), from Bollinger Shipyards in Key West, FL, Feb. 10, 2021. The Frederick Hatch is scheduled to be the third FRC stationed in Guam and will arrive in Santa Rita during the summer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Ensign Alexandra Hughes/Released)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US