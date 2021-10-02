The Coast Guard accepts delivery of its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC), the Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), from Bollinger Shipyards in Key West, FL, Feb. 10, 2021. The Frederick Hatch is scheduled to be the third FRC stationed in Guam and will arrive in Santa Rita during the summer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Ensign Alexandra Hughes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 19:21
|Photo ID:
|6516541
|VIRIN:
|210210-G-GO214-1003
|Resolution:
|782x559
|Size:
|179.07 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard accepts Guam’s third fast response cutter
