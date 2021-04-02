Soldiers’ Equipped with ‘Game-Changing’ Drone Technology

Military intelligence Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division train on the One World Terrain drone and mapping system on February 4, 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The OWT’s Tactical Handheld Automated Navigational Mapping and Observation System (THANOS) provides 3D terrain mapping with accuracy down to a two centimeter differential, allowing operators to virtually ‘move’ through the battlespace using only a mouse and keyboard. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US