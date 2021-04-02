Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers’ Equipped with ‘Game-Changing’ Drone Technology [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers’ Equipped with ‘Game-Changing’ Drone Technology

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Military intelligence Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division train on the One World Terrain drone and mapping system on February 4, 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The OWT’s Tactical Handheld Automated Navigational Mapping and Observation System (THANOS) provides 3D terrain mapping with accuracy down to a two centimeter differential, allowing operators to virtually ‘move’ through the battlespace using only a mouse and keyboard. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 17:02
    Photo ID: 6516460
    VIRIN: 210204-A-SX958-3200
    Resolution: 3749x2752
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Soldiers’ Equipped with ‘Game-Changing’ Drone Technology [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

