Capt. J.J. Cummings, commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford, gets out of the cockpit of an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, on Ford’s flight deck, Feb. 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:07 Photo ID: 6516294 VIRIN: 210208-N-TL968-2237 Resolution: 4684x3123 Size: 1.06 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.