    Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Capt. J.J. Cummings, commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford, and Capt. Sean Bailey, Naval Air Forces Atlantic chief of staff, from Lansing, Kansas, celebrate a successful flight, in front of an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, on Ford’s flight deck, Feb. 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6516293
    VIRIN: 210208-N-TL968-2248
    Resolution: 2903x4354
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

