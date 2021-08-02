Flight Operations

Capt. J.J. Cummings, commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford, and Capt. Sean Bailey, Naval Air Forces Atlantic chief of staff, from Lansing, Kansas, celebrate a successful flight, in front of an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, on Ford’s flight deck, Feb. 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

