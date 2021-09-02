Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) training mission at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 9, 2021. This EDRE training mission was executed in order to test their unit's ability to recall and rapidly deploy at a moments notice and included all aspects of deployment preparation from recall and baggage drop to deployment briefings and Soldier readiness actions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

