Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission [Image 4 of 5]

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) training mission at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 9, 2021. This EDRE training mission was executed in order to test their unit's ability to recall and rapidly deploy at a moments notice and included all aspects of deployment preparation from recall and baggage drop to deployment briefings and Soldier readiness actions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6516270
    VIRIN: 210209-A-AK380-049
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 749.41 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise Training Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deploy
    EDRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT