    Four Chaplains ruck march [Image 7 of 7]

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence 

    First Army

    Soldier from First Army Division East and 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade participate in a Four Chaplains ruck march sponsored by 1AE unit ministry team, on Fort Knox, Ky., Feb. 5, 2020. The ruck was held to remember the selfless services performed by four chaplains aboard U.S.A.T. Dorchester when it was attacked and sunk by a German U-boat. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence)

    Transport
    Ruck March
    Unit Ministry Team
    Sacrifice
    Selfless Service
    First Army Division East
    Dorchester
    Four Chaplains
    4th Cavalry MFTB
    U.S.A.T Dorchester

