Soldier from First Army Division East and 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade participate in a Four Chaplains ruck march sponsored by 1AE unit ministry team, on Fort Knox, Ky., Feb. 5, 2020. The ruck was held to remember the selfless services performed by four chaplains aboard U.S.A.T. Dorchester when it was attacked and sunk by a German U-boat. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence)

